Jacket Loadout Milestone Completed for BorWin6 Offshore HVDC Platform

Progress on the BorWin6 Project continues with the successful completion of a fabrication yard milestone in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates. Mammoet has completed the transport, loadout and mooring of the 5,461-ton offshore jacket foundation, set to support the BorWin6 offshore converter platform BorWin kappa in the German North Sea.

Developed by TenneT and delivered by McDermott International, the BorWin6 offshore grid connection is a 980-megawatt high voltage direct current connection that will transmit offshore wind energy from the German North Sea to the mainland, strengthening grid capacity and supporting the transition to sustainable power generation.

To support McDermott’s engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the BorWin6 topside and jacket, Mammoet has been selected as a subcontractor to provide critical jacking, transport and loadout services. For the jacket delivery milestone, Mammoet transported the structure using 216 axle lines of SPMTs powered by four power pack units, providing the required drive power to move and steer the load under full control during loadout.

Mammoet winches supported safe mooring management during critical quay activities. The jacket and its foundation piles have now been secured for sailaway to Europe for the next phase of the project.

Following completion of the loadout activities, focus now shifts to the next yard phase. Later in 2026, Mammoet will complete the BorWin6 topside jack up and weighing, with the topside expected to weigh approximately 17,000 tons.

For this operation, Mammoet will use its Mega Jack System, a solution designed to support efficient construction by allowing large modules to be built and lifted in one piece. The system has been used for completed lifts in excess of 40,000 tonnes and will prepare the topside for skidded loadout and sailaway later in the year.

The Mega Jack 5200 system will be used to provide the control and stability required to handle a structure of this size,” commented Tom Brazier, Mammoet Project Manager.

The milestone builds on earlier BorWin6 work performed by Mammoet at the yard. Last year, Mammoet completed the movement of the topside module from its construction position to an interim staging area.