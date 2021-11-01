Jackson Offshore Buys Platform Supply Vessel. Five-year Charter with Shell Secured

U.S.-based offshore vessel owner Jackson Offshore Operators has acquired the M/V STORM platform supply vessel.

Once it has completed regulatory requirements, the M/V STORM will start a five-year contract with Shell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Built in 2015, the M/V STORM is an MMC-879 design PSV, DP Class 2, and diesel-electric propulsion. It is 260 feet in length with a carrying capacity of 4,200 T DWT. The vessel is expected to go into service immediately upon completion of a special dry-docking survey.

"We’re thrilled to add the M/V STORM to our fleet of platform supply vessels. We chose the name STORM for the new vessel because it represents our history in that, that name gave us our start,” said Lee Jackson, President, and CEO. “As our fleet grows, so does our ability to serve our customers with safe, reliable and efficient vessel services. This acquisition/contract is a direct result of the hard work that our entire team commits itself to each and every day.”

“Shell continues to make investments in lower carbon deepwater oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico and the communities that service this vital industry, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” said Shona Mathie, Shell General Manager, Supply Chain, Deep Water Americas. “It is exciting and fitting to see Jackson Offshore launch the M/V STORM to highlight this continued investment in this industry and region, and we are happy to see her come in to service our fleet.”.

The M/V STORM was brought to Bollinger Shipyards earlier this year to be refurbished, including the installation of new Z-drive azimuth thrusters. Bollinger also supported the recertification process and the requisite inspections of the vessel at their Fourchon and Amelia facilities.

"The christening of the M/V STORM is an important milestone,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Not two months ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall right here in Fourchon, wreaking havoc on this community. To be able to deliver a vessel that meets the high safety and quality standards of both Jackson and Shell so soon after the storm is a true testament to the resiliency and commitment of our team. Bollinger is proud to be a preferred partner to Jackson and we’re honored to have played a role in making this special moment a reality.”

Financing for the acquisition of M/V STORM was provided by Third Coast Bank of Houston, TX. “Third Coast Bank is pleased to have provided financing for M/V STORM,” said Trey Romero, Senior Vice President of Third Coast Bank. “We consider the Jackson Offshore team first-in-class and are excited for the communities served by this new opportunity.”