Jacobs Chooses Fugro to Conduct Investigation for New US Infrastructure on Wake Island

Fugro has been chosen by Jacobs to conduct a nearshore site investigation on Wake Island, a remote US territory located in the central Pacific between Hawaii and Guam.

The isolated coral atoll serves as a key logistical and transport hub for the US Navy’s activities in the Indo-Pacific. Fugro’s efforts will equip Jacobs with the essential ground engineering data needed to plan and design a new mooring system on the island, contributing to an ongoing infrastructure modernization program.