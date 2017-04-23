Jadrolinija Ferries Collide in Zadar

Two Jadrolinija ferries collided last night at port of Gaženica but none of the passengers or crew members was injured in the collision and there was no pollution of the sea.

According to a report in Index, the ships did not suffer any significant damage and that the collision was due to a technical problem that arose on 'Sis'.

The ferry 'Sis' broke down and continued to move towards ' Juraj Dalmtinac ' which was moored at the port. Both vessels collided and broke its outer hull.

Juraj Dalmtinac has suffered minor damage in the outer hull while Sis did not suffer any structural damage.

The port officials informed that Sis will remain at the port until the technical problems are resolved.