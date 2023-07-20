Jamaica and Canada Sign Reciprocal Seafarer Recognition Agreement

Jamaica and Canada have signed a Reciprocal Recognition Agreement to enable seafarers from the two countries to work on ships sailing under the Jamaican or Canadian flags.

The agreement was signed by Joanna Manger, Director General, Marine Safety & Security at Transport Canada, and Rear Admiral (retd) Peter Brady, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica.

Brady commented: “This is a milestone for both our countries’ seafarers and indeed our respective maritime and transport administrations. Utilising the facility of the STCW Convention we are able to allow our professional mariners to legally work on board the ships that are flagged by our two countries. For Jamaica this is very important so that our seafarers get the opportunity to work on Canadian ships and be paid decent wages.”

Stressing the importance of employing seafarers trained and certified according to the standards laid down by the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention he noted: “This is critical because internationally trading ships operate at global standards required by international rules and measures promulgated in treaties or conventions by the IMO.” The agreement authorises Jamaica and Canada to verify the quality of education at each other’s maritime training establishments.

Manger said the agreement will enable Canada to provide more job opportunities and to help its domestic partners who are looking for qualified seafarers interested in working or living in Canada.

Jamaica now has undertakings for the recognition of certification under the STCW Convention with 22 countries.