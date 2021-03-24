Marine Link
Friday, April 2, 2021
James Fisher to Add LNG-fueled Vessels to Its Fleet

March 24, 2021

(Image: James Fisher)

U.K.-based James Fisher said it will add two liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel product tankers to its fleet during 2022.

The 6,000dwt vessels will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE).

Specifically designed for ports with restricted access around the coastline of Northern Europe, the IMO II vessels are said to be the first product tankers of their size with the capability to run on LNG fuel.

Eoghan O’Lionaird, James Fisher CEO, said, “I’m very proud that JFE is taking action now to support our customers, the maritime industry and the group in achieving our collective sustainability goals. James Fisher is committed to protecting the environment, both in terms of our operational footprint and the nature of the activities we undertake. The adoption of LNG dual fuel propulsion vessels is evidence that we are proactively aligning our business choices with customer and environmental needs and demonstrably applying our company values.”

