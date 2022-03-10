James Fisher Charters 'Go Electra' for North Sea UXO, IMR Work

Subsea services provider James Fisher has chartered Go Marine Group's multi-purpose service vessel Go Electra for UXO identification services and IMR projects in the North Sea.

The vessel will be used by James Fisher group companies James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables) and James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech) for the rest of 2022.

"The long-standing agreement will see quicker response times and tailored health and safety standards implemented, as well as stabilized and reliable day rates for customers. In addition, there will be an increase in operational uptime, with a consistent crew and shortened mobilization and demobilization times between projects resulting in boosted productivity and sustainability due to fewer overall transits to shore," James Fisher said.

The Go Electra was built in 2011 and measures at around 80m in length with DP2 capabilities, it has an onboard capacity for 66 crew and passengers.

According to James Fisher, the Go Electra will be mobilized in and around UK waters, largely on unexploded ordnance identification with remotely operated vehicles (ROV), IMR activities, and air diving projects, core services for both James Fisher Renewables and James Fisher Subtech.

JF Renewables last year completed phase one of UXO identification at RWE’s Sofia Offshore Windfarm in 2021, with the Go Electra earmarked for use on phase two from May 2022.

The Go Electra will be mobilized by JF Renewables and James Fisher Subtech in March 2022, with an opportunity for use by other James Fisher group companies throughout the year.

The vessel will be configured with a fully integrated, hanger deployed WROV and Observation Class ROV and the added flexibility of switching between a 3rd ROV and Air Diving Spread.

Paula Crosby, Head of Tendering at JF Renewables and Subtech, said: "A seasonal charter like this is a first for James Fisher and signifies our commitment to the UK offshore and North Sea energy sector, following several difficult years for the industry due to price and supply chain complications compounded by COVID-19.

"We’re delighted to have secured the Go Electra for the season, enabling us to not only lock-in day rates from the offset but also offer expedited mobilization and pass on cost efficiencies for our customers. 2022 is set to be one of our busiest years yet, so it was really important to us to ensure that we’ve got the best set up for our operations over the coming months.”