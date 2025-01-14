James Fishers Orders Four LNG Dual-Fuel Tankers

James Fisher and Sons has ordered four new LNG dual-fuel tankers from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) Dingheng as part of its ‘fleet of the future’ business strategy.

The new tankers, which will carry oil products and IMO Class II chemicals, will have LNG dual-fuel propulsion capability, expected to help to reduce operational CO2 emissions and associated environmental impact over the long-term.

A number of features that will add to the overall sustainability of the new builds have been carried over from recent additions to the company’s fleet, vessels Sir John Fisher and Lady Maria Fisher.

These include optimized hull form, waste heat recovery through cooling water and exhaust gas, 100 percent LED lighting and environmentally controlled engine room fans.

In addition, the vessels will incorporate further energy efficiency measures to enhance their sustainability, in particular to address emissions in port.

Steel cutting took place in November 2024, with delivery of the first tanker expected at the end of 2025.

“Our ‘fleet of the future’ strategy focuses on integrating improved design and advanced technologies to enhance the sustainability of our vessels and optimize overall performance.

“These measures will help us build a resilient maritime fleet that prioritizes crew safety and wellbeing while enhancing vessel management to help us serve our customers’ needs in a more efficient and less carbon-intensive way,” said Cyrille Levesque, James Fisher’s Chief Technology Officer.

“With this project we are bringing pioneering new technologies and sustainable practices to the maritime sector. These new vessels will enable us to support our long-standing customers while helping them to achieve their environmental performance and sustainability ambitions,” added Krystyna Tsochlas, James Fisher’s Head of Maritime Transport.