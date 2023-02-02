James Fisher’s Second Dual-fuel Vessel Enters Service

James Fisher and Sons plc announced it has taken delivery of its second 6,000dwt LNG dual-fuel tanker, Lady Maria Fisher, which will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE) alongside its existing fleet.

Built and launched at China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard in Yangzhou, China, the vessel is currently transporting cashew nut shell oil from Vietnam to Europe, where it will then be processed into bio-diesel.

The newbuild and sister vessel Sir John Fisher delivered in November 2022 will replace two of James Fisher’s existing tankers and will be able to carry more cargo. Both vessels have been specifically designed for restricted access ports around the coastline of Northern Europe, which will enable JFE to better service existing long-term contracts.

Equipped with highly efficient dual-fuel engines, both tankers are able to run on liquified natural gas (LNG) as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine gasoil. The two vessels also incorporate innovations in design and construction technology to further enhance hydrodynamic performance, to improve operational efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve local air quality. Their extensive, centralized waste heat recovery systems also help to minimise GHG emissions.

Each vessel is capable of achieving a 45% reduction in carbon emissions, in addition to a 93% reduction in NOx and 45% reduction in SOx.