Jan De Nul Dredger Arrives in Belgium

Jan De Nul Group’s newest Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Sanderus has just arrived in Belgium to execute maintenance dredging works in the coastal ports.

Not just any dredger, but an ULEv with ultra-low emissions as this vessel has a two-stage catalytic filter system on board.

The dredger Sanderus is Jan De Nul's fourth Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv) that has been launched within the past year. The vessel was built in Singapore and left the shipyard in January after offshore tests. Another three major vessels with a same technology and ultra-low emissions are under construction. The Sanderus arrived in Belgium, where in the next two years she will maintain the navigation depth in the marine access channels to the Flemish ports under the authority of the Flemish Government.

Internal combustion engines without post-treatment emit air pollution affecting both climate and air quality. Air pollution and particulate matter damage our health and also have a direct impact on our living environment.

With its Ultra-Low Emission vessels (ULEvs), Jan De Nul Group aims for a much better air quality. These vessels are equipped with a catalyst that renders nitrogen oxides harmless and with a soot filter blocking the finest particles. Several of these pollutants also affect our climate so that the post-treatment also ensures a reduction of greenhouse gases.

Mieke Fordeyn, Director of Jan De Nul Group’s International Division “In a business-as-usual scenario, air pollution would be responsible for 8.8 million deaths a year, worldwide. That is twice as many as what was assumed so far. Also shipping has a partial responsibility in this area. And even if the dredging industry accounts for only 0.1% of the total emission of global shipping traffic, we feel personally involved in this issue and regard it as one of our core missions to do something about it.”

Jan De Nul Group not only invests in air quality but also sets ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets to reduce its climate footprint. Worldwide, the energy supply must change drastically to meet international climate agreements. Businesses must switch to carbon-neutral energy systems: renewable energy, various flexible raw materials, a mix of primary energy sources and other solutions.

For its maritime fleet, Jan De Nul Group goes for 100% renewable fuel, a certified sustainable substitute for fossil fuel made from waste flows. Since the end of 2019, the first Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger is sailing in Zeebrugge on 100% biofuel. Jan De Nul Group is now considering this switch for other dredging vessels.