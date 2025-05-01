Jan De Nul Installs First Foundation at RWE’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Jan De Nul has kicked off the installation campaign of the monopile foundations for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm, completing the installation of the first of 72 monopiles with its heavy-lift vessel Les Alizés.

When finished, Denmark’s largest wind farm to date will provide enough renewable energy to power more than a million Danish households.

The 72 wind turbines will find their home near the west coast of Jutland, some 22 kilometers offshore, and will make up RWE’s Thor wind farm, with the capacity of more than 1 GW.

The monopile foundations have lengths of up to 100 meters and weigh up to 1,500 tones. Les Alizés picks up the foundations at Eemshaven in the Netherlands, before sailing to the installation site off the western coast of Jutland, near Thorsminde.

The final monopile installation is planned towards the end of 2025.

Besides the monopile foundation and scour protection installation, Jan de Nul will also install the inter-array cable system and the export cables connecting the offshore and onshore substations.

“Our Thor offshore wind farm - currently under construction - will be Denmark’s largest to date. The successful installation of the first monopile marks a significant milestone, achieved through the collaborative efforts of everyone involved. My thanks go to all colleagues and suppliers for their contribution so far,” said Günther Fenle, Project Director for Thor at RWE.

“RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm is one of the key projects of 2025 for Jan De Nul. This is yet another big step in building the energy transition, and we execute multiple scopes of work: from installing inter-array and export cables, over scour protection to monopile foundations. For the diverse areas of expertise, we are deploying several units out of our fleet of vessels,” added Philippe Hutse, CEO Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.