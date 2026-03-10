Jan De Nul Selects Ulstein Design for New Trenching Vessel

Jan De Nul has selected Ulstein Design & Solutions to provide the vessel design for a new subsea trenching vessel that will be added to the company’s offshore fleet.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2028, will be based on a proven subsea vessel platform adapted to support large-scale trenching operations.

Subsea trenching involves creating protective channels on the seabed to bury pipelines, power cables and telecommunications lines.

The vessel design will feature a modular configuration allowing it to support activities across several offshore sectors, including energy, construction and deepwater operations. The version ordered by Jan De Nul will be specifically adapted for subsea trenching.

The ship will incorporate the ULSTEIN X-BOW hull design intended to improve vessel performance by reducing wave resistance and fuel consumption while enhancing crew comfort.

The vessel will also be equipped with an ultra-low emission system designed to remove up to 99% of nanoparticles from exhaust gases using a diesel particulate filter and nitrogen oxide reduction technology. Its engines will be capable of operating on biofuel and green methanol, allowing reduced carbon emissions.

According to Ulstein, the vessel will comply with European Stage V emission standards and meet EURO VI nitrogen oxide emission limits.

“We chose Ulstein because of their proven vessel design, which provides a strong foundation to integrate all of our operational requirements.

“This collaboration allows us to combine reliability with tailored solutions for our operations. We look forward to a close and productive cooperation throughout the process. Together, we will deliver a state-of-the-art vessel fully adapted to the needs of our clients and crew,” said Muysewinkel Thomas, Project Manager Vessel Construction at Jan De Nul.