Jan De Nul, W&O Ink Marine Valve Deal

W&O signed a new supply agreement with Jan De Nul Group, a leading civil engineering and dredging companies, a deal which expands upon the existing 10-year relationship and will see W&O supply marine valves and instrumentation to Jan De Nul Group.

The two-year supply aims to ensure product availability, a fixed price, and, when needed, technical advice for upcoming drydocks or special refit projects. Jan De Nul is one of the largest marine contractors in the world, operating a fleet of more than 80 dredging and offshore installation vessels in many remote areas across the world. The fleet includes cutter suction dredgers, trailing suction hopper dredgers, split hopper barges, backhoe dredgers, oil recovery vessels, subsea rock installation vessels, heavy lift vessels, jack-up installation vessels, and cable-laying vessels – as well as miscellaneous trenching and floating auxiliary equipment for marine construction.

Photo courtesy Jan De Nul