Jan De Nul's Water Injection Dredger Pancho Launched

Jan De Nul Group’s new water injection dredger Pancho was launched at the Neptune Marine shipyard near Dordrecht in the Netherlands. The dredger will be used mainly in the Argentine dredging market, but will be available for projects elsewhere as well.

The design of this newbuild vessel is based on an existing vessel design from Neptune’s workboat portfolio. Together with the engineering department of Neptune, Jan De Nul integrates its in-house built dredging equipment, including the dredge pump and dredge pipes, the winches, hydraulics and the necessary equipment for an adapted pipeline routing on the fore ship.

Jan Van de Velde, Head of the Newbuilding Department at Jan De Nul Group, said, “The experience with our existing fleet of water injection dredgers taught us that there was a need for a more compact vessel to reach the smaller corners in ports and rivers. However, despite her compact character, the Pancho has a depth range of more than 20 meters. Perfect for maintenance dredging. We are looking forward to the further completion of this new dredger together with the Neptune Marine Shipyard, with the intention of taking the Pancho into service in March 2022.”

Jan De Nul said it has ordered a second water injection dredger, with the same dimensions and characteristics, from the same shipyard. The company currently has five water injection dredging vessels in its fleet, including the Pancho and sister vessel presently under construction.