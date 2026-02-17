Janus, Raven Defense Build High-Tech "Wall of Steel"

Two American defense firms are striking a strategic agreement to build a high-tech "wall of steel" to support the US Navy, commercial shipping and offshore operations in the Caribbean and Gulf of America.

The partnership sees South Carolina-headquartered marine autonomy specialist Janus Marine & Defense join forces with New Mexico-based US Department of War RF Systems contractor Raven Defense Corporation. The "wall of steel" will protect offshore energy infrastructure, ports, and critical maritime corridors, reducing reliance on, and risk to, manned vessels.

Janus CEO Jack Dougherty, a former U.S. Navy Iraq War veteran, said the aim of the partnership is to take pressure off the US Navy while protecting US oil and gas and shipping operations in the Gulf.

“The Gulf of America is seeing a massive increase in naval and commercial shipping and offshore activity,” he said. “This demands the latest technology to protect assets and people. The Janus–Raven partnership will provide a wall of steel around operations. Key is to use technology to take the pressure off the US security forces in a contested, high-risk maritime environment. We can slash costs, without compromising lethality and vigilance, by deploying Janus experience with autonomous surface and subsurface vessels combined with Raven’s satellite communications, air drones, ISR, and electronic warfare expertise.”