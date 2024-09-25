Marine Link
Thursday, September 26, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Japanese First as Destroyer Sails Taiwan Strait

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 25, 2024

JS Sazanami (DD-113) arrives in Diego Garcia during a scheduled port visit July 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

JS Sazanami (DD-113) arrives in Diego Garcia during a scheduled port visit July 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

Japan's Self Defense Force patrolled the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday for the first time in an attempt to send a message to China, the Yomiuri newspaper, reported citing multiple government sources.

SDF destroyer Sazanami entered the waters from the East China Sea on Wednesday morning, spending more than 10 hours sailing southward to complete the passage, the Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday.

The passage was conducted in concert with naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, the paper said.

An SDF official declined to comment on the report.

An increase in Chinese military activity near Japan and around Taiwan in recent years has worried Tokyo. Japan has responded with a defence buildup it says aims to deter China from using military force to push its territorial claims in the region.

China on Wednesday said it had successfully conducted a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, while leaders of the 'Quad' grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States last week expanded joint security steps in Asia's waters due to shared concerns about China.


(Reuters - Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Tim Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Crafting Dependability: The Island Vessel Built for Any Challenge

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week