Japanese Leaders Collaborate on Ammonia-Fueled Gas Carrier

ClassNK issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fueled gas carrier which has been jointly developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding.

Ammonia is expected to be used as a ship fuel for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when combusted. While still in development, some project that it will be the dominate 'alternative fuel' starting in the mid-2030s.

In the meantime, adequate safety measures are imperative as it has been pointed out that ammonia is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials. ClassNK has been involved in projects aiming for zero-emission ships using ammonia fuel in terms of safety assessment, and has issued its "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” as a necessary standard to minimize the risks related to ammonia-fueled ships for the ships, crews, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices.

The vessel uses some of its ammonia cargo as fuel, and is targeting to achieve net zero CO2 emissions while underway. ClassNK carried out the review on jointly developed design of the ammonia fuelled medium size gas carrier in line with Part C of its guidelines, and examing the risk assessment through HAZID. Upon cofirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.



Vessel Specifics

Lenghth, overall / 180m

Breadth / 30m

Depth / 19m

Cargo tank capacity / 40,000 cu. m.

Main engine / MITSUI-MAN B&W type S60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine (under development)