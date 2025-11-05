Japanese Partners Launch Digital Shipbuilding Project

A group of Japanese organizations have launched an R&D project to build a comprehensive simulation platform and demonstrate its application in shipbuilding.

The initiative is designed to enable the rapid development and delivery of high-performance next-generation ships. The project will build an “integrated simulation platform” that models the entire lifecycle of ship design, construction, and operation —including the supply chain. This comprehensive approach aims to optimize ship specifications and construction plans by integrating virtual engineering into the design process.

Furthermore, the platform will incorporate advanced seasonal forecasting technology to predict weather and sea conditions, including extreme events such as typhoons, up to three months in advance. This enhancement is intended to bolster safe vessel operation by providing more accurate environmental forecasts.

The initiative is a joint effort by 10 organizations including MTI, the representative organization and a member of the NYK Group. The project, titled “Development of Integrated Simulation Platform for Sustainable and Competitive Maritime Industry,” has been adopted as an R&D concept by the Japanese government's Key and Advanced Technology R&D through Cross Community Collaboration Program (K Program), with a five-year duration until September 2030.

Participating organizations are MTI, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, Japan Marine United Corporation, MITSUI E&S, National Maritime Research Institute, Tsuneishi Akishima Laboratory (formerly Akishima Laboratory Inc.), the University of Osaka, and Kyoto University.

The project components are:

Item 1: Research on Implementation of Integrated Simulation Platform in Society

Participating Organizations: MTI / MHIMSB / TSUNEISHI / JAMSTEC

Item 2: Research on Preemptive Development Simulator

Participating Organizations: TSUNEISHI / MTI / TSUNEISHI AKISHIMA / NMRI / MITSUI E&S / MHIMSB / JMU

Item 3: Research on Ship Design and Ship Building

Participating Organizations: MHIMSB / JMU / NMRI

Item 4: Research on Commissioning and Sea Trial

Participating Organizations: TSUNEISHI / MTI / MITSUI E&S / UOsaka / TSUNEISHI AKISHIMA

Item 5: Research on Operation and Maintenance Simulator

Participating Organizations: MTI / TSUNEISHI / TSUNEISHI AKISHIMA / UOsaka / MITSUI E&S

Item 6: Research on Seasonal Meteorological and Oceanographic Forecast Simulator

Participating Organizations: JAMSTEC / KU / MTI





