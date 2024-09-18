Japanese Shipping Majors Secure AiPs for Two Types of LCO2 Carriers

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) have issued approvals in principle (AiPs) for two types of low-pressure type liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carriers developed jointly by Japan’s industry majors.

The LCO2 carriers have been developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Nihon Shipyard, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), Mitsui & Co, Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

The two LCO2 carriers that received AiP certifications are low-pressure type 50,000m3-class and 23,000m3-class vessels developed for long-distance ocean voyages.

The AiP certifications assume the use of appropriate cargo tank material as a replacement for the nickel steel previously considered.

Additionally, post welding heat treatment (PWHT), one of critical issues in establishing the cargo tank manufacturing, may be omitted by the Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA) approach is included.

AiP indicates that the certification body has reviewed the basic design and approved it as satisfying the technical requirements and safety criteria. The assessment was conducted in accordance with the IGC Code and the ABS and ClassNK classification rules applicable to vessels transporting liquefied gas in bulk.