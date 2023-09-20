Japanese Yard Orders 16 HiMSEN Methanol Engines

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine & Machinery has announced that it recently signed a contract for 16 sets of HiMSEN methanol dual-fuel engines (8H32DF-LM) and selective catalytic reduction systems with Tsuneishi Shipbuilding in Japan.

The engines are for four vessels which will be built at the Tsuneishi Zhoushan Shipyard in China, and the engines will be delivered to the shipyard starting in January 2025.

Earlier this year, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine & Machinery signed a supply contract for 75 eco-friendly H32C engines with Imabari Shipbuilding for installation on 15 container vessels.

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine & Machinery says it is focusing its business on the development of future fuel engines to proactively respond to trends, and it expects to increase orders further for HiMSEN dual fuel engines as the demand for eco-friendly ships increases.



