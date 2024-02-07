Japan’s First LNG-Fueled Capesize Bulk Carrier Delivered

An LNG-fueled capesize bulk carrier, ordered by NYK and to be deployed to transport iron ore and coal from Australia to Japan under a long-term consecutive voyage charter contract with JFE Steel Corporation (JFE), has been delivered.

The naming ceremony for the vessel was held on January 30, 2024, at Japan Marine United Corporation's Tsu Shipyard in Mie Prefecture.

The vessel is the first capesize LNG-fueled bulk carrier to be built at a shipyard in Japan, according to an NYK research.

The vessel was named ‘SG Ocean’ to reflect the ‘SG’ of NYK's ‘Sail GREEN’ brand, which emphasizes reducing GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contributing to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, and the image of a vessel sailing majestically in the open ocean while protecting the environment.

NYK is expanding its fleet of LNG-fueled vessels to meet the NYK Group's goal of reducing GHG emissions by 45% from fiscal 2021 levels by fiscal 2030 while taking on the challenge of decarbonizing an entire supply chain.

By utilizing LNG-fuel, the vessel will emit approximately no sulfur oxides (SOx), 75% less nitrogen oxide (NOx), and 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to existing conventional heavy-oil-fueled vessels.

Additionally, the vessel will be compliant with the IMO’s NOx emission regulations (Tier III). It uses the latest 7X62DF-2.1 iCER dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine by WinGD, which is said to halve methane emissions when using LNG fuel.