Washington State Ferries Advances Ferry Order Contracts

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson selected the $714.5 million bid from Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group to build three new Washington State Ferries (WSF) vessels earlier this year, and the project is advancing with new contract awards.

The hybrid/electric vessels have a length overall of 409’-6” with an 83’-2” beam and a hull depth of 24’-6”. They will be certified to transport 160 standard-sized passenger vehicles and 1500 passengers. With a draft of 16’-6”, the ferries will achieve a speed of 17 knots at full load and are designed to interface with all existing WSF dock facilities.

ABB has secured an order to supply and integrate hybrid-electric propulsion systems for the first two vessels, scheduled for delivery from Eastern Shipbuilding Group in 2030 and 2031.

ABB will supply and integrate end-to-end systems including power distribution, advanced energy management, and marine automation for the ferries that will include the largest ship batteries ever installed in the US.

The contract also includes an option for a third ferry.

A vessel charging system contract with Wabtec was signed and executed on November 21.

WSF has previously announced plans to build up to 16 ships by the end of 2040, as part of a ferry electrification program targeting lower emissions.



