JAXPORT Welcomes Crowley's Newest LNG-Powered Containership on Maiden Voyage

Today, the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) welcomed the maiden voyage of Quetzal, Crowley’s newest LNG-powered containership. With capacity for up to 1,400 20-foot container equivalent units (TEUs), Quetzal provides more cargo capacity than the company’s vessels previously used in the Central American and Caribbean trade with the U.S. and is fueled by lower-emission LNG.

Quetzal is the first of Crowley’s new Avance Class of ships—which consists of four new vessels suited to transport perishable goods like food and pharmaceuticals, as well as retail products, apparel, breakbulk cargo and other essential items. The ships, joining the Crowley fleet during 2025, are equipped with 300 refrigerated container unit plugs and will serve Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic with the U.S.

Quetzal will primarily operate in Crowley’s Central North American Zone service calling JAXPORT. Eagle LNG will provide LNG fuel for the vessels from its on-dock fueling station operating at Crowley’s terminal at JAXPORT. Two of the Avance Class ships will regularly call on JAXPORT with others expected to serve the port periodically.

Today, JAXPORT CEO Eric Green presented Crowley Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley a commemorative plaque to celebrate Quetzal’s maiden voyage to Jacksonville.

In addition to Quetzal and the forthcoming Avance vessels, Crowley operates two LNG-powered combination container/roll-on and roll-off (ConRo) ships serving Puerto Rico at JAXPORT. Twice a week, each of these vessels, Taíno, and El Coquí, carry dry and refrigerated containers and vehicles between Jacksonville and San Juan.