Jefferson County Port Authority Buys Land for New Mississippi River Terminal

The Jefferson County Port Authority (JCPA) has finalized the purchase of approximately 18 acres along the Mississippi River in Herculaneum, Missouri, in a $20 million deal with Riverview Commerce Park, LLC (RCP). This acquisition marks the establishment of the first publicly owned terminal facility in Jefferson County and is set to drive substantial infrastructure advancements and port development in the region.

“It has taken significant time, effort and collaboration over the last two years to make this deal a reality,” said Derrick Good, President of the JCPA Board of Directors. “This acquisition, coupled with our vision for the future, will go a long way towards furthering our mission of growing jobs and growing our community by way of this site, which offers premier multimodal accessibility along the Mississippi River.”

Situated just 35 miles south of St. Louis, the new port terminal is strategically positioned below the lock and dam system, ensuring an unobstructed route to the Gulf of Mexico. The facility features over 3,000 feet of rail spur linked directly to the Union Pacific Railroad and is less than two miles from Interstate 55, providing seamless connections to Interstates 64, 44, and 70.

“The port facility and surrounding acreage anchors a broader 300-acre site that earlier this year received Port District zoning, making way for redevelopment as an intermodal transportation hub and industrial park,” said Jim McNichols, executive director of the Jefferson County Port Authority. “This latest deal marks a significant step forward in those efforts.”

Under the new agreement, RCP will continue to operate the port facility in partnership with JCPA. In 2023, the port handled approximately one million tons of freight.

In 2022, JCPA secured $25 million in state funding to support port development, which enabled this recent acquisition and subsequent planning for infrastructure improvements. Planned upgrades include a new access road linking Joachim Creek Bridge to the dock, as well as a Broadway Extension Road, enhanced sewer infrastructure, dock improvements, new pavement, and a retaining wall. The final engineering designs for these roads are complete, and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the infrastructure improvements will be issued soon.

These investments aim to enhance the port’s capability to handle bulk commodities via barge, rail, and truck, and pave the way for the future introduction of Container-on-Vessel (COV) service. This new service will connect the Midwest and St. Louis region to the lower Mississippi River and global destinations.

“The investment being made in this part of the site will enhance its appeal for those seeking a rail-served industrial location, but it goes beyond that,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development and head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway, which works to promote the St. Louis region as a global freight hub. “It will unlock additional potential that strengthens our entire region’s port system and enhances the multimodal optionality that is so important to shippers.”