Jensen Maritime Fully Integrated into Crowley

Crowley announced Friday that the company has fully integrated Jensen Maritime into the Crowley Engineering Services group, a group designed to seamlessly combine Crowley’s diverse business portfolio with Jensen’s marine engineering and naval architecture experience.

“This transformation reflects the evolution of Crowley’s capabilities as single source for engineering and design since Jensen joined Crowley as a subsidiary in 2008,” said Matt Yacavone, SVP and GM, Crowley Shipping. “The new group fits our strategic vision for growth by better connecting naval architecture and marine engineering customers with the full suite of Crowley’s experience and knowledge from ship assist tugs to emerging and traditional offshore energy services.”

All employees and business dealings, including new contracts, communications and email, will operate now as under Crowley Engineering. Legacy designs and new designs will be marketed as Crowley while indicating "Design Powered by Jensen."