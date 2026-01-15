JFD Global, ST Engineering Marine to Collaborate in Singapore and Beyond

James Fisher Defence (JFD Global), a global provider of specialist marine and defense solutions enabling mission success at sea, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ST Engineering Marine to explore new opportunities for collaboration in Singapore and beyond. The extension of joint capabilities internationally will provide support to the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and other navies, to ensure operational readiness in safety critical situations.

The agreement builds on a long-standing and successful partnership between the two companies that spans more than 15 years. First formalized in 2008 through a joint venture, the collaboration has delivered submarine rescue solutions and supported RSN’s submarine rescue system.

The new MoU will combine JFD’s proven submarine rescue capabilities with ST Engineering’s in providing turnkey shipbuilding, repair and conversion services. The companies will develop further opportunities to partner across submarine rescue, commercial shipbuilding and critical underwater infrastructure.

The agreement also creates a framework for broader international collaboration, providing both companies increased flexibility to extend the partnership into new geographies beyond Singapore.