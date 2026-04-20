Singapore, Los Angeles and Long Beach Renew Green Corridor Agreement

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach, with the support of C40 Cities, have renewed their memorandum of understanding on a green and digital shipping corridor for another three years.

First signed in 2023, the renewal reinforces the ports’ commitment to decarbonization and digitalization along the trans-Pacific route, one of the world’s busiest container trade lanes. It also supports efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and energy security.

Since the corridor’s launch, several milestones have been achieved. These include the completion of a baseline study in 2024, onboarding of industry partners to explore potential pilot trials, and establishment of workstreams to advance pilot initiatives in alternative fuels, digitalization and energy efficiency. These initiatives support the development of more diversified and resilient energy pathways for international shipping.

All three ports have also advanced their alternative fuels bunkering capabilities. MPA completed methanol bunkering trials in 2023 and subsequently awarded three methanol bunkering supply licenses.

The Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have commissioned a Clean Fuels Study and are preparing for a methanol pilot in 2026.

These developments prepare the three ports for green fuel trials in the next phase of their partnership. The partners have also conducted port-to-port data exchange testing and started pilot collaborations with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Under the renewed memorandum, the partners will continue working with industry to deploy low- and zero-emission fuels and digital solutions. This includes supporting fuel supply and infrastructure, developing pilot and demonstration projects, strengthening port-to-port data connectivity, and promoting interoperability, cybersecurity and common standards.

“Seaports sit at the intersection of trade, geopolitics, climate and technology,” said Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Long Beach. “This convergence is what makes partnerships like the green and digital shipping corridor so impactful as a tool to decarbonize maritime shipping. We call it the ‘green print’ for decarbonizing the trans-Pacific route, the busiest trade route on Earth. It will be particularly important in the years ahead as we tackle our largest source of emissions, from cargo vessels, by accelerating the use of clean fuels such as methanol.”



