Joey D’Isernia Named CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) on Thursday announced Joey D’Isernia has been appointed CEO and chairman of the board, succeeding company founder Brian D’Isernia, who is retiring after more than 46 years in the role.

“We all stood on Brian’s shoulders as he built this company from the ground up. I am deeply humbled as I step into this role knowing how much my father sacrificed for us and for this company. We will carry on his legacy and maintain Eastern’s core values of delivering our clients exceptional service and the highest quality vessels,” said Joey D’Isernia.

Joey was appointed president of the Florida-based shipbuilding group in 2015 and has spent his entire career working in the shipyard with his father and brothers.

As president, he oversaw Eastern’s recovery following Hurricane Michael in 2018, as well as achievements in its execution of the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) project for the U.S. Coast Guard. Today, the company builds both commercial and government vessels, and it has produced more than 350 diverse vessels for domestic and international customers. It currently employs more than 1,600 people across three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast.

Brian started his career as a lawyer, became a commercial fisherman, and soon turned his passion of commercial fishing into building his own fishing vessels. He eventually progressed from commercial fishing into vessel construction, opening the shipyard in 1976. He will serve as “chairman emeritus” of the company.

“Building this successful company spanning half a century has been an incredible source of pride, but my greatest achievement is my family. I have every confidence that under Joey’s leadership the next generation of D’Isernia shipbuilders will continue our proud legacy and the next 50 years will be a shining success,” said Brian D’Isernia.