Monday, August 22, 2022
Johan Castberg FPSO Suffered Minor Damage in Fire, Equinor Says

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 11, 2022

Johan Castberg arriving at Aker Solutions Stord yard in April 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Roar Lindefjeld - Copyright - Equinor

Equinor's Johan Castberg floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel suffered only minor damage during a fire on Wednesday, and the project's timeline will not be affected, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The vessel is under construction at a shipyard in western Norway. Workers were evacuated during the fire, and there were no reports of injuries. 

"With the exception of a small area, which is still closed-off, work on the project continues as normal," Equinor said in a statement to Reuters.

The Arctic Johan Castberg oilfield is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Norwegian government said last year. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

