Marine Link
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Johnson Joins Foss in HSQE Role

May 15, 2017

Grant Johnson (Photo: Foss Maritime)

Grant Johnson (Photo: Foss Maritime)

Grant Johnson has joined Foss Maritime as Vice President of Health, Safety, Quality and Environment (HSQE), responsible for overseeing, growing and strengthening HSQE performance.
 
Johnson arrives at Foss from TechnipFMC, an international energy services provider, where he served in various capacities including Director of Worldwide Fleet Management, Asset Technical Director, and most recently as manager of TechnipFMC's contract with Marine Well Containment Company. Before joining TechnipFMC, Johnson held various positions with BP's Alaskan, Shipping and U.S. Gulf of Mexico businesses, and began his career working as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed engineering officer aboard commercial, military sealift and government vessels in domestic and international trade.
 
Johnson is an active participant in industry committees and working groups, including currently serving as Vice-Chairman of the Coast Guard's National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee and previously serving as Co-Chairman of the Offshore Operators Committee's Marine Transportation and Security Committee. He graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy with a degree in Marine Engineering, holds an MBA from Rice University, and served 20 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve achieving the Rank of Commander. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News