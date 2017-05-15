Johnson Joins Foss in HSQE Role

Grant Johnson has joined Foss Maritime as Vice President of Health, Safety, Quality and Environment (HSQE), responsible for overseeing, growing and strengthening HSQE performance.
Johnson arrives at Foss from TechnipFMC, an international energy services provider, where he served in various capacities including Director of Worldwide Fleet Management, Asset Technical Director, and most recently as manager of TechnipFMC's contract with Marine Well Containment Company. Before joining TechnipFMC, Johnson held various positions with BP's Alaskan, Shipping and U.S. Gulf of Mexico businesses, and began his career working as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed engineering officer aboard commercial, military sealift and government vessels in domestic and international trade.
Johnson is an active participant in industry committees and working groups, including currently serving as Vice-Chairman of the Coast Guard's National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee and previously serving as Co-Chairman of the Offshore Operators Committee's Marine Transportation and Security Committee. He graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy with a degree in Marine Engineering, holds an MBA from Rice University, and served 20 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve achieving the Rank of Commander.