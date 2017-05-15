Johnson Joins Foss in HSQE Role

Related News

DSME Gets Fresh $6B Bail Out

Korea's battered Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is all set to receive a new bailout package worth $6 billion…

Container Shipping Demand Remains Good: Hapag-Lloyd

In the medium term, demand for container shipping services should continue to rise in tandem with expected ongoing growth in global trading volume…

Cammell Laird Honors Military Heritage

Liverpool City Region (UK) shipyard Cammell Laird has announced it will be honoring its illustrious naval and military heritage…

Saudi Arabia Ratifies BWM Treaty

Saudi Arabia has become the latest State to become a Party to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention. The treaty will enter into force on September 8…

Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot

A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…

Training for Maritime Law Enforcement in ME

A three-week training course on maritime law enforcement for the Middle Eastern countries surrounding the Gulf of Aden concluded May 4 in Jeddah…

Op/Ed: USCG Forges the Future of Navigation

Maintaining the system of buoys and beacons that guide mariners through our nation’s waterways is the United States Coast Guard’s oldest mission.

Campbell Acquires Barges, Towboats from ACBL

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. said it has signed an agreement with American Commercial Barge Line LLC (ACBL) to acquire…