Jo-Kell Promotes Executives Parkinson, Kelly

Electrical distributor Jo-Kell Inc. said it has promoted Kristin Parkinson to Chief Operating Officer and John Kelly to Chief Corporate Officer.

Initially hired as the head of the company’s Jacksonville branch, Parkinson took charge immediately and led the Jacksonville team to more than 500% revenue growth over her tenure. She was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations and relocated to Jo-Kell’s corporate office in Chesapeake, Va. in 2019.

Now, as COO in the company’s corporate office, she will oversee Jo-Kell’s day-to-day operations.

“Kristin has proven repeatedly that she can manage any situation,” said Suzy Kelly, CEO of Jo-Kell. “We know that our business operations could not possibly be in better hands moving forward.”

John Kelly has been with Jo-Kell for over 18 years across a number of key roles, having previously held such titles as Channel Manager, Business Process Manager, and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, among others.

Moving forward, John will continue to oversee all of Jo-Kell’s sales and marketing efforts as well as providing leadership in establishing the direction of the company in both the short and long term.

“John Kelly has been directly linked to so much of our success in the past two decades,” Suzy Kelly said. “We are thrilled to elevate John to the role of CCO so that he may provide even greater influence on our future.”