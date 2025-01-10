Josephides named Director General, Cyprus Shipping Chamber

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint its current Deputy Director General / Marine Manager, Alexandros Josephides, as the next Director General.

Josephides will succeed Thomas A. Kazakos, who is taking over as Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping in London, effective 1st April 2025.

Completing this year, a very productive 30 years-service with the Chamber, Mr. Josephides holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career as a Mechanical Engineer in 1986 and worked in the US, Cyprus and Libya for different companies. In 1992 he joined the Cyprus Bureau of Shipping where he received training and worked as a Marine Surveyor. In 2015, following a proposal by the Cyprus Maritime Administration, he was appointed by IMO as “IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador” for Cyprus specifically tasked to promote maritime and seafaring professions to the young generation, a position he still holds today.

Mr. Josephides stated that: “I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors to serve as the next Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. As I approach 30 years of service with the Chamber, I am more committed to build upon the solid foundation already in place and advance the interests of Cyprus Shipping while upholding our industry’s vital role on the global stage. I look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, Members and Associates to build on our successes and embrace the opportunities ahead”.