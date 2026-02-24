Jotun-Coated Vessels See 11.8m Tons of Avoided CO₂ Emissions

Jotun, a leading manufacturer of marine coatings, reported an estimated 11.8 million tons of avoided CO₂ emissions for vessels coated with its products in 2025, an increase from 11.1 million tons from the year before. The result is verified based on an independent technical evaluation conducted by DNV.

The verified avoided emissions is based on the average speed loss of the vessels included in the evaluation, compared to an industry benchmark referenced in ISO 19030. The evaluation uses the DNV MASTERv2 emission prediction model combined with AIS data and Jotun-provided data on average speed loss over a five-year drydocking cycle.

In 2024 Jotun presented their avoided emissions to be 11.1 million tonnes CO₂ in avoided emissions for vessels coated by Jotun products, based on the same approach and DNV verification methodology.

“In addition to the avoided emissions estimate, we estimate this level of performance to correspond to fuel cost savings of approximately $2 billion. To bring the number into perspective, 11.8 million tons CO₂ is comparable to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 2.5 million gasoline-powered cars, based on calculations from the US EPA. These results underline the scale of potential operational value associated with hull performance,” said Morten Sten Johansen, Global Category Director Hull Performance at Jotun.

The 2025 figure is verified on the same premises as Jotun presented for its 2024 numbers, with a margin of +2.5 million tons and -2.0 million tons CO₂. The assessment follows ISO 19030 principles by measuring average speed loss over the final four years in a 5‑year drydocking interval.