New First Aid Kits Help Seafarers Prepare for Attacks

Seafarers calling at Ukrainian ports will receive specialist safety kits designed to mitigate the risks posed by missile and drone attacks under a new initiative from maritime charity Stella Maris.

The crew safety kits are designed to help seafarers prepare for and respond to emergencies while operating in conflict affected regions.

The initiative comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions affecting major shipping routes around the world, including the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the importance of ensuring seafarers are properly prepared to respond to emergencies.

Each kit contains specialized first aid equipment kits such as haemostatic tourniquets, pressure bandages and treatment for flash burns to address battlefield trauma. Printed materials detailing procedures to follow during an air raid, the location of public shelters, and information stickers to display on ship bulkheads are also included.

This initiative has been made possible through funding from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK), whose support has enabled Stella Maris to produce and distribute the first wave of crew safety kits to vessels calling at Ukrainian ports.

Stella Maris Ukraine National Director and Odesa Port Chaplain Fr Alexander Smerechynskyy said ships entering Ukrainian ports face regular missile and drone attacks, and the kits were developed to help protect crews operating in a war zone.

“Many overseas crews arrive without clear instructions on what to do during an air raid. In a war zone, preparedness is often the only thing you can control, and it can be the difference between life and death,” said Fr Alex.

“Our safety kits provide not only essential medical equipment but also clear multilingual instructions, maps to shelters, and QR links to emergency guidance. It is not just a set of items. It is a practical safety system designed to reduce panic and increase the chances of survival during an attack,” he added.

Fr Alex said Stella Maris Ukraine’s research found that families of Ukrainian seafarers were concerned about the lack of verified information, limited first-aid knowledge, and the threat of missile attacks on ports.

“These kits directly respond to those concerns. We strongly believe that they will protect lives because they give crews the most valuable thing in a crisis: clarity, confidence, and the tools to save themselves and each other,” he said.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Stella Maris team in Ukraine have provided support for seafarers, their families and the local community around Odesa throughout the conflict.

This has included providing pastoral support for crews unable to leave their ships, establishing a free online mental health counselling service to help seafarers deal with the trauma of war, and a financial literacy program to help Ukrainian seafarers navigate the economic impact of the war.

The team has also provided direct emergency financial support to over 300 families of seafarers and port workers.

Tim Hill MBE, Stella Maris UK CEO, said the project highlights both the courage of seafarers working in conflict zones and the vital role of collaboration across the maritime sector.

“Stella Maris Ukraine has shown extraordinary commitment in supporting seafarers and their families throughout the war. Their work on the ground in Odesa has been a lifeline to many who are facing daily risk. We are deeply grateful to DNK for their partnership. When charities and responsible maritime organizations work together, meaningful protection and reassurance can be delivered to the people who keep global trade moving, even in the most challenging circumstances.”

“With geopolitical tensions increasing in several key shipping routes, including the current situation around the Strait of Hormuz, the risks faced by seafarers are growing. Crews are often on the frontline of global conflicts they have no part in. That makes practical preparation and clear safety guidance more important than ever for seafarers operating in high-risk regions.”

Fr Alex added that in times of war, Stella Maris’ presence becomes even more critical.

“Safety kits, psychological support, ship visits, and clear communication with crews are not optional programs; they are essential tools that reduce panic, provide stability, and bring dignity and reassurance to people working in extreme conditions.

“Many seafarers go to a country at war while worrying about their families at home. Their families, in turn, face fear, anxiety, and a lack of reliable information. Stella Maris serves as a trusted bridge between all these people - listening to their concerns, sharing their real needs with the industry, and making sure their voices are heard,” he said.



