Jumbo Delivers Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Goods

Dutch heavy lift and transportation firm Jumbo has recently completed the transportation part of what is the company's largest-ever job - the Transportation and Installation contract for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Jumbo said Tuesday it had mobilized its heavy lift vessels, together with subcontracted deck carriers and heavy lifters from third parties, to transport the 40 monopiles, 120 monopile sections, and 40 transition pieces (TPs) from yards in the Netherlands and Germany to Taiwan.

The company secured the Yunlin T&I contract with Yunneng Windpower, a wpd company, back in June 2019.

In terms of logistics, Jumbo said, the Yunlin offshore wind farm is a substantial project; the transport of components required no less than 21 intercontinental voyages, at times with 10 transition pieces per voyage.

With the transport of the offshore wind substructures now completed, Jumbo is ready for the installation of 80 transition pieces.

Once again, Jumbo will be working at the Tier I level, contracting additional support services such as monopile cleaning specialists and TP grouting teams, the company said.

According to the company, its logistics performance on the Yunlin project has not gone unnoticed in the market.

Laurens Govers, Jumbo Manager Commerce Shipping said: "Several EPCI contractors active in the offshore wind farm installation market have since contacted us to see whether we could partner up. Therewith carving out the logistical element of their scope and leaving it to the party that knows logistics best. For them, it’s a potential liability: for us, it’s our daily work."