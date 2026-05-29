Jumbo Maritime Orders 2 L-Class Vessels

Dutch maritime design house Vuyk Engineering was selected by heavy lift shipping and offshore transportation contractor Jumbo Maritime for its newly ordered L-Class heavy lift transport vessels (HLTV). The high-end vessels are designed to support offshore transport and lifting operations, integrating substantial cargo capacity with up to 2400 t crane handling capabilities.

The new L-Class vessels are developed to transport a broad range of heavy cargoes, including wind turbine components, modules and carousels. The vessel design combines a large cargo hold with two Huisman heavy lift cranes and substantial deck space for project cargo, enabling transportation and lifting operations to be carried out seamlessly from one integrated vessel platform.

Vuyk was responsible for the design of the vessels together with Jumbo's in-house design team, including the definition of main dimensions and performance characteristics.

Built at Dain Heavy Industry, the first vessel is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2028.