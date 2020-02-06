"K" Line Delivers Coal Carrier “Tohoku Maru”

February 6, 2020

Corona Youthful graced the cover of the December 2019 edition of Maritime Reporter & Enginering News. (Image: Maritime Reporter & Engineering News)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., (“K” Line) has delivered the Tohoku Maru, a 91,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Tohoku Maru is same type as “K” Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the “Corona-series”. The “Corona-series” consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are said to be the most suitable type to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

Tohoku Maru is equipped with Advanced Flipper Fins and Rudder Fin which promote her propeller efficiency. She also has the latest ballast water management system which protects marine ecosystems, and SOx Scrubber which eliminates sulfur oxides from exhaust gas of engine and enables her to comply with the Global regulation of SOx which started in January, 2020.

Tohoku Maru will be principally involved in carrying thermal coal to Thermal Power Plants for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc..

Vessel’s Specifications　　　
LOA  234.99m

Beam  43m  

Depth 18.4m

Full Draft  12.885 m

Net Tons 28,945T

Gross Tons  52,458T

Deadweight Tons 91,818MT

