Kangnam to Build New Incat Crowther 80m Vessel Design

Incat Crowther was commissioned by South Korean shipbuilder Kangnam Corporation (Kangnam) to design a new 80-m high-speed catamaran RoPax ferry for operation by Korea Express Ferry (KEF).

The new vessel will service routes between Incheon Metropolitan City and the Yellow Sea islands of Daecheongdo, Baengnyeongdo and Socheongdo in Ongjin County, Republic of Korea (South Korea).

The project renews the successful partnership between Incat Crowther, Kangnam and KEF, with the companies having previously collaborated on the design and delivery of Korea Pride – a 72-m passenger ferry that has been successfully operated by KEF from Incheon City since 2022. The proven performance of Korea Pride reinforces KEF's decision to once again utilise Incat Crowther's operator-focused design approach.

The operational success of Korea Pride led to KEF being selected to replace the aging Ro-Pax service on these critical routes. The new vessel will incorporate modern design optimizations and technological innovations to maximise operational efficiency while meeting growing local demand. With a vehicle deck capable of transporting up to 60 cars or 50 utility trucks, the vessel will provide critical economic support to island residents and businesses.

Capable of transporting up to 572 passengers and 12 crew at speeds of up to 45 knots, the new vessel has been designed to optimise vehicle flow and passenger amenity. The vessel features twin pedestrian access ramps providing step-free access to the passenger deck, as well as a bespoke stern ramp for vehicle accessibility.

Building on the success of Korea Pride, the new vessel provides an enhanced passenger experience across four seating classes (economy, premium, business and first class) and dedicated facilities for parents, pets and wheelchair users. The large, air-conditioned passenger deck also features a kiosk and pantry, cleverly designed cargo and luggage holds, a medical room, ample bathroom facilities, a smoking room, and massage chairs for business and first-class passengers.

The new vessel offers a six-engine drivetrain of MTU M05 rated engines, combined with an off-the-shelf configuration of waterjets and gearboxes for ease of installation and maintenance. Construction on the new vessel is to commence in second half of 2026, with the vessel to be delivered in 2028.







Main Particulars

Length, o.a. | 262.5'/80mLength, w.l. | 251.9'/76.8m

Beam, o.a. | 62.4'/19m

Draft | 7.5'/2.3m

Depth | 18'/5.5m

Construction | Marine grade aluminium

Fuel Oil | 15850 gallons/60000 litres

Fresh Water | 1188 gallons/4500 litres

Sullage | 1188 gallons/4500 litres

Passengers | 572

Vehicles | 60 cars or 50 utility trucks

Crew | 12

Speed (Service) | 36 knots

Speed (Max) | 45 knots

Main engines | 6 x MTU 16V4000M65L IMO2

Installed power | 6 x 2560kW @ 1800rpm

Propulsion | 6 x Waterjets

Flag | Panama