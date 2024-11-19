Karneus to Retire, McCall to take Sales Helm at Shaver

Shaver Transportation (Portland, Oregon) reports that Peter Karneus, Vice President of Sales for the ship assist division, is retiring effective January 2025, succeeded by Bo McCall.

Karneus is retiring after twenty-seven years during which he has been instrumental in ship assist sales, including building a new sales team, growing customer relationships, and navigating the changes in the tug and barge industry in the Pacific Northwest. He played a vital role in collaborating with the executive leadership on strategic initiatives.

McCall started in the marine industry as an agent for Norton Lilly in Long Beach, California. In 2008, he relocated to Portland, Oregon with Norton Lilly and later moved to Southport as a Shipping Agent. In 2015, he was promoted to Sales Manager for Foss Maritime and oversaw tug operations and sales for the Pacific Northwest. Bo joined Shaver October 15th, 2018 as Director of Business Development. Bo’s broad agency experience and solution-oriented background has helped him develop strong relationships in the shipping community around the world.