Kartsonas Joins Seanergy Board

Dry bulk vessels owner and operator Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has appointed Ioannis “John” Kartsonas as a member of its board of directors, effective May 4, 2017.



Kartsonas has more than 18 years of experience in finance and commodities trading. He is currently the Principal and Managing Partner of Breakwave Advisors LLC., a commodity-focused advisory firm based in New York. Prior to that, he held various senior positions in investment management and research focusing in shipping and commodities. He has earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester.