KCC to Install Becker-Mewis Ducts Across Its Fleet

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) and Becker-Marine Systems have finalized an agreement for a fleet wide rollout of the Becker-Mewis Duct. The tailored hull appendix is designed to improve the hydrodynamics of the flow into the ship’s propeller, thereby increasing propulsion efficiency and reducing fuel consumption at sea.

Initial findings from model tank studies, CFD calculations and operational feedback from pilot vessel Banastar have provided confidence the system will firmly contribute to KCC’s targets of further reducing CO2 emissions and fuel cost savings, the company said.

Baffin (CABUII) is KCC’s second vessel to onboard the device, during her ongoing dry dock. For 2022, a further four KCC vessels will benefit from the upgrade during planned dry-docking. KCC’s expectations are that the system will improve the fuel efficiency by an average of 5% - and give emissions savings of approximately 800MT CO2 per ship, per year.