KDI Launches K-Sim ECDIS Cloud-based Training Solution
Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim ECDIS solution allows students to engage in IMO/STCW compliant training, anytime and anywhere
Kongsberg Digital (KDI) launched K-Sim ECDIS, designed to provide generic ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display & Information System) training in compliance with the requirements laid out in the IMO/STCW Model Course 1.27. Accessible as an online training solution via the company’s digital platform K-Sim Connect, it enables schools and training centers to efficiently provide their students with high quality ECDIS training anytime and anywhere, without the need for major hardware investment.