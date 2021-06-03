Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
KDI Launches K-Sim ECDIS Cloud-based Training Solution

June 3, 2021

Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim ECDIS solution allows students to engage in IMO/STCW compliant training, anytime and anywhere

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) launched K-Sim ECDIS, designed to provide generic ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display & Information System) training in compliance with the requirements laid out in the IMO/STCW Model Course 1.27. Accessible as an online training solution via the company’s digital platform K-Sim Connect, it enables schools and training centers to efficiently provide their students with high quality ECDIS training anytime and anywhere, without the need for major hardware investment.

