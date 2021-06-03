KDI Launches K-Sim ECDIS Cloud-based Training Solution

Related News

US Shipyards Support $42.4 Billion in GDP

The United States' private shipyards support $42.4 billion in gross domestic product (GDP), a new report finds.The U.S. Department…

Baltic Dry Index Hits One-month High

The Baltic exchange's main sea freight index rose for the fourth straight session on Monday to its highest in a month, supported by higher rates acros

No Change on Sailing Plans after New COVID-19 Cases, Cruise Lines Say

Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests onboard Royal…

Fincantieri Inks Deal to Support Daewoo in Aircraft Carrier Design

Fincantieri signed a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to support the Conceptual Design of the…

Enterprise Revisited: Titanium is the USCG Vessel Procurement Magic Bullet

In my May 2020 MREN USS Enterprise column I made a reference to the benefits of titanium as a hull structural material.It…

Dutch Gov't Awards $2.56B for Rotterdam Carbon Capture Project

The Dutch government on Tuesday confirmed that it has awarded 2.1 billion euros ($2.56 billion), nearly half of its 2021…

Ocean Infinity Acquires Ambrey

After it in recent months acquired MMT and Abyssal, marine robotics and offshore survey company Ocean Infinity has now acquired…

Sanmar Delivers Tier lll Tug to Norwegian Operator

Sanmar has delivered its first Tier lll tugboat to Buksér og Berging AS, the first of two environmentally-friendly tugs ordered…

Carnival to Restart Cruises from US Ports in July

Carnival Corp will restart its namesake cruise line trips from U.S. ports this summer for fully vaccinated guests, the company…

Trending News

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV

Maryland Port Administration, Port of Baltimore Joins CDMCS

US Shipyards Support $42.4 Billion in GDP