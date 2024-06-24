Keel Authenticated for Future USNS Sojourner Truth

The keel for the future USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), a John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler, was authenticated at General Dynamics NASSCO, June 21.

The ship is named for human rights pioneer Sojourner Truth, an abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

The ship sponsor is Marian Wright Edelman, civil rights trailblazer and Founder and President Emerita of the Children’s Defense Fund.

“The future USNS Sojourner Truth will aid in expanding refueling capability at sea,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Ships, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “This ship honors the legacy of a woman of great character and determination and the ship will bring the critical capacity needed to the fleet in often rapidly changing environments.”

The John Lewis-class of ships is operated by the Military Sealift Command (MSC) and the oilers feature substantial volume for oil, a significant dry cargo capacity and aviation capability. T-AOs provide additional capacity to the U.S. Navy’s Combat Logistical Force and become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.