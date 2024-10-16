Keel Laid for Port of Milford Haven's New Pilot Boat

A keel laying ceremony signaled the start of construction on a new pilot transfer vessel currently being constructed by Next Generation Shipyards for the UK's Port of Milford Haven.

Slated for delivery in 2025, the 22-meter vessel is designed to meet the unique demands of pilot transfer operations, providing advanced safety features, enhanced sea-keeping capabilities, and state-of-the-art technology to optimize performance in challenging conditions.

Mike Ryan, Harbormaster at the Port of Milford Haven, said, “Today’s keel laying ceremony is a momentous occasion for everyone involved in the project. This new vessel represents our commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence. As the UK's leading energy port, we understand the importance of having world-class infrastructure in place to support our customers and maintain our competitive advantage. This pilot vessel will significantly enhance our ability to serve the many types of vessels that visit Milford Haven."

Watch Manager at the Port, Wayne Busby, said, “Here at the Port, the Marine team are eagerly awaiting the delivery of our Next Generation pilot transfer vessel next year. We are faced with some of the most challenging weather conditions in the world and with this substantial investment being made it will allow us to continue providing an excellent service now and long into the future.”

Technical Director, Dirk Keizer, from Next Generation Shipyards, said, “With this keel laying, the construction has started for an extra ordinary vessel in terms of technical and comfort capabilities combined with self-righting. The team at NG Shipyards is very pleased to contribute and supply this vessel to the Port. We are enjoying the technical challenges and co-operation between all parties and suppliers, as well as implementing the solutions. By providing more than just a vessel, NGS is also involved in maintenance and training programs so we can support the vessel and crew in operations where necessary.”

Steven Lee, Chief Naval Architect at BMT, commented, “BMT is delighted to have supported the Port of Milford Haven in developing the new heavy weather pilot boat. This milestone reflects the dedicated efforts of the project team over the past ten months, resulting in a vessel that meets regulatory and operational performance standards while prioritizing safety and operational excellence in pilot transfer operations. This momentous keel laying marks the beginning of the next phase of this project, setting a new standard in heavy weather pilot boat capabilities. BMT looks forward to continuing our support through the manufacturing, training and trials phases, leveraging our professional knowledge and expertise to ensure the vessel achieves full operational service.”

Camarc Design’s Technical Director, Ed Soothill, said, “Camarc have worked closely with the Port of Milford Haven team and NG Shipyards to develop a pilot boat to suit their very demanding operational conditions. This design from our 22m series has been enhanced with our refined hull, waterjet propulsion and a self-righting capability and is due to join the Port’s fleet in 2025. We are delighted to have reached this project milestone and are now looking forward to seeing the build progress.”