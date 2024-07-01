Keel Laid for Stena Line's First NewMax Ship

A keel laying ceremony was held on Friday for the first of two all-new NewMax hybrid RoPax vessels being built for Stena Line at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in WeiHai, China. At the same time, the ferry’s name was disclosed: Stena Futura.

These newbuilds will enhance capacity on the Belfast-Heysham route on the Irish Sea. Besides being able to run on methanol, a priority during construction of the vessels will be to provide built-in technologies that can take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power, where this is available, Stena Line said.

“We are dedicated to taking responsibility and to be part of the solution to climate change. Investing in new ships, prepared to run on alternative fuels as well as electricity, is an important part of our strategy of moving towards new sustainable fuels and setting new industry standards,” said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

The keel-laying of the second of the two NewMax vessels is planned for this fall, and the name of that vessel is yet to be revealed. The NewMax hybrid vessels will be launched on the Irish Sea in 2025.

Representatives from Stena Line, Stena RoRo, DNV and the Shipyard at the keel laying ceremony of Stena Futura in WeiHai, China. (Image: Stena Line)