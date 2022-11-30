Keel Laying Ceremony Held for Two Shanghai Electric SOVs

A keel-laying ceremony was held for two Ulstein-designed offshore wind service operation vessels (SOV) on Wednesday at the ZPMC yard.

Shanghai Electric, a Chinese wind turbine manufacturer, ordered the two vessels of the Ulstein SX195 and SX197 designs.

The SX195 is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2023, while the SX197 is expected to be delivered in early 2024.

The vessels offer accommodation for 60 POB and 100 POB respectively. The design includes Ulstein's X-BOW and the X-STERN design for soft motions and increased comfort. Credit: Ulstein

According to Ulstein, both designs will focus on optimizing operational capacity, capability, and economy. With batteries installed, the vessels will have a low emission footprint when servicing the renewable energy segment, Ulstein says. Credit: Ulstein

The steel cutting ceremony for the two vessels, which are being built for the Chinese offshore wind industry, took place on September 15, 2022.

In January 2022, the ZPMC shipyard, China, and Ulstein Design & Solutions AS signed the ship design contract for the two SOVs for Shanghai Electric Windpower Group. Ulstein says that these are the first SOVs that were built specifically for the Chinese offshore wind industry.

Ulstein SX195 Specs

Length:

93.4 m

Beam:

18.0 m

Dead weight:

3,200 tonnes

Draught (max):

6.0 m

Speed (max):

13 kn

Accommodation:

100 POB

Deck area:

2x380 sqm





Ulstein SX197 Specs



Length:

72.8 m

Beam:

17.5 m

Dead weight:

1,500 tonnes

Draught (max):

5.5 m

Speed (max):

13.0 kn

Accommodation:

60 POB