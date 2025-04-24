KERSHIP Launches Construction of OPV 60M for the Montenegrin Navy

KERSHIP launched the construction of the first of two OPV 60M offshore patrol vessels for the Montenegrin Navy at its Lorient shipyard on April 24 in the presence of Mr. Dragan Krapovic, Minister of Defense of Montenegro, Ms. Anne-Marie Maskay, Ambassador of France to Montenegro, and numerous French and Montenegrin civilian and military personalities.

This event marks a step in strengthening Montenegro's strategic capabilities, a crucial issue for the country as it faces new security challenges. This project also demonstrates the strength of the cooperation between France and Montenegro, within the framework of the defense agreement signed in April 2024, and benefits from the support by the French defense procurement agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement) and BPI France. It is also in line with the support provided by the European Union, as demonstrated by the adoption by the EU Council on February 28, 2025 of the first assistance measure for Montenegro's armed forces under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

Minister Krapovic proceeded with the symbolic welding of the first two blocks, a gesture that seals the cooperation between the two countries. He also unveiled the names of the ships: PETAR I and PETAR II, in homage to sovereign of Montenegro.

Backed by its expertise in maritime sovereignty, KERSHIP is committed to providing robust and high-performance vessels tailored to Montenegro's security and defense challenges, while anticipating its future role within the EU. The OPV 60M, the result of an optimized design, will enable the Montenegrin Navy to carry out a wide range of missions: protection of strategic infrastructure, border control, anti-piracy, sea rescue operations, pollution response, and humanitarian aid. Its diesel-electric propulsion gives it a high degree of autonomy and projection capability throughout the Montenegrin maritime territory and beyond.

KERSHIP launched the construction of the first of two OPV60M offshore patrol vessels for the Montenegrin Navy at its Lorient shipyard on April 24. Credit: KERSHIP

Main technical characteristics of the OPV 60M:

Overall length: 62.95 m

Beam: 9.50 m

Draft: 2.70 m

Hull: steel

Superstructure: aluminum

Accommodation capacity: 24 crew members + 16 special personnel

Max speed: 21 knots

Displacement: 550t

Propulsion: 2 fast electric diesel engines- 2 fixed pitch propellers

Range: 9,700 nautical miles

Stabilization: Active system

Maneuvering: 2 rudders; 1 bow thruster

Logistics: 7.5 t crane at 8 m with winch

Capacity for 2 20’ containers

Intervention boats: 2 6.80 m RHIBs on rear ramps

Armament: 1 remotely operated 40 mm CTA gun 2 remotely operated 12.7 mm machine guns

UAV: 1 aerial drone

Specific equipment: NBC cell, hull sonar

Other capabilities: Diver/Special Forcesfacilities

Mission management system: POLARIS ® by NAVAL GROUP

The construction of these patrol vessels, the first of which will be delivered in the first half of 2027, is part of the ongoing development of PIRIOU and KERSHIP's export activities and reinforces its expertise in defense shipbuilding. Throughout the project, a team from the Montenegrin Navy, supported by DGA, will monitor construction.