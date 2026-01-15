Kevin E. Lunday Sworn in as Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard held a formal swearing-in and assumption of command ceremony on Thursday for Adm. Kevin Lunday as the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Secretary Kristi Noem joined senior Coast Guard leadership, members of the Joint Force and distinguished guests in recognizing the transition of command and Adm. Lunday’s commitment to leading the Service.

“President Trump’s plan was simple when he became President of the United States. He wanted to revitalize the Coast Guard, equip it with the best technology, ships, and aircraft available, and then recruit the men and women that were necessary to run it all. It’s a tall order, and it takes a special kind of leader to lead this team and make that a reality," said Noem. "With almost 40 years in the Coast Guard, and with command experience that has ranged from the Indo-Pacific to the Persian Gulf to cyberspace, Kevin Lunday was the man for the job. Congratulations, Admiral Lunday!"

Upon taking the oath of office, Lunday formally assumed the responsibilities of Commandant and reaffirmed the Coast Guard’s enduring role as a vital instrument of national power responsible for controlling, securing, and defending the U.S. border and maritime approaches; facilitating the safe and secure flow of commerce that is vital to economic prosperity, strategic mobility, and America’s maritime dominance; and responding to crises and contingencies that may come without warning.

“I am honored to assume command of the United States Coast Guard,” said Lunday. “Every day, Coast Guard men and women carry out missions that protect our homeland, secure our maritime borders, save lives and protect national security. I am humbled to serve alongside them while ensuring they have what they need to succeed – today and in the future.”

As Commandant, Adm. Lunday will lead the Service’s continued transformation through Force Design 2028, while strengthening operational readiness and supporting the Coast Guard workforce and their families.



