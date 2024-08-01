Kevin King Takes Over as TT Club CEO

Transport and logistics insurer TT Club announced Thursday that Kevin King has stepped into the role as CEO, succeeding Charles Fenton effective August 1.

Originally based in the U.S., King has long held positions within Thomas Miller managed businesses, and transferred to London in 2015 to lead the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at TT. More recently he served as the insurer’s Chief Operating Officer and acted as deputy CEO to over the last year.

Fenton said, “Kevin is well-positioned to lead TT into a challenging future. His vast experience of the mutual insurance model, vision in harnessing new technologies and well-honed management skills will ensure TT continues to evolve in step with both global transport developments and a dynamic insurance market. The TT main board and I have every confidence in his leadership abilities and I welcome him to his new role.”

Fenton will remain close to the business. He has been chairman of Thomas Miller Holdings since 2021 and will continue as a member of the TT Club Board and in the promotion of the Club internationally.

King said, “It has long been a privilege to work for, and now lead, a purpose driven organization. The Club’s mission to make the global transport and logistics industry safer, more secure and more sustainable guides everything we do. We are well positioned financially, technologically and especially with our established expertise around the world to succeed both as an insurer and a positive force for change in the industry. I am grateful to Charles for his mentoring and leadership over my career, and thankful he will remain close to the business.”