Kevin Short Named CEO of Mintra

Norwegian maritime and offshore training software firm Mintra said it has appointed Kevin Short as CEO. Short, who has been chief commercial officer since 2018, takes over the leadership role from Scott Kerr following his decision to join the firm’s board of directors.

“In these post-Covid times and as we slowly return to a world that can be considered more normal, there are tremendous prospects for both digital learning and human capital management software. We know that how things worked before – people constantly travelling to training facilities – will not be the same going forward. Not everything is going to switch to online, but there will be a blended approach to getting the training you want, when and where you want it,” Short said.

“With HCM software, there will be even more impetus to help our customers ensure that they have the right people in the right place at the right time. Mintra is known for being agile, open and for diversifying and those are the qualities that are needed as we move out of the pandemic and embark on our growth plans.

“We are very proud of our Norwegian heritage but we have a real opportunity to become an international player with a bold strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions. What we intend to do is to look at companies that are multipliers rather than additions. We want to bring companies into our portfolio that will first and foremost make a real difference to our customers and their people.”

Short was previously CEO of Atlas Knowledge – a company acquired by Mintra in 2018 that developed digital learning solutions, including the OPITO Minimum Industry Safety Training (MIST) course for offshore energy workers on the UKCS. Prior to making the move to Atlas, Short held several senior management positions in the financial services sector, including vice president sales and marketing with Pitney Bowes in London and managing director of both Hays DX and Meridian in Ireland.

Kerr, a former petroleum engineer based in Norway, held the CEO post since 2016, during which time Mintra carried out three acquisitions. He previously held a number of senior management roles including managing director of BP Norway and CEO of both Norwegian Energy Company and Sevan Drilling. Mr Kerr led Mintra to its initial public offering on Euronext Growth Oslo in October 2020.

Kerr said, “There comes a time when it is best to move over and let others lead the company, and for me that time is now. I have been fortunate enough to be able to work with a talented and skilled group of people and I am looking forward to continuing that relationship from my new position on the board of directors. I know that Mintra will continue to go from strength to strength under Kevin’s leadership and that he will steer the company towards continued success in future.”